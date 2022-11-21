LawCall
Portion of Lakeland Drive widening from 4 to 6 lanes(MDOT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An upcoming MDOT project will widen a portion of Lakeland Drive from four lanes to six lanes.

The project calls for the widening of the highway from Grant’s Ferry Road to State Route 471 in Rankin County.

It will cost an estimated $5.5 million, with the Mississippi legislature allocating $4 million during their last session.

According to Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, that money will go toward things like hydraulic analysis, and roadway and bridge design. Once those tasks have been completed, and as funding becomes available, MDOT can move to construction.

The 3.5-mile stretch of Highway 25 sees an average of 17,000 vehicles daily.

