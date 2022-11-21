Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

She was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 21 and will be held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

Leilani Simon is in custody and is headed to a bond hearing. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/9jnxFtSfki — Shea Schrader WTOC (@sheaschrader) November 21, 2022

She reported her 20-month-old son, Quinton, missing on Oct. 5.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

