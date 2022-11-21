LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

She was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 21 and will be held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

She reported her 20-month-old son, Quinton, missing on Oct. 5.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Driver in custody after getting vehicle stuck on railroad tracks
Fire breaks loose at abandoned warehouse in Jackson
Fire breaks out at abandoned warehouse in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
.
Home for Christmas: Holiday events around the metro
Sheriff Tyree Jones speaks at a previous press conference.
Hinds Co. supervisors OK major pay increase for sheriff’s deputies; boosts pay to $40K a year
Cornelius was arrested by agents with the State Auditor's Office Friday.
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme