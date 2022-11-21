LawCall
Jones Co. asking public’s help in locating missing person

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person reported missing, Cindy Spencer.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person reported missing, Cindy Spencer.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the location of a person reported missing.

Cindy Spencer, 65, stands about feet, 8 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen last week driving a green 2009 Buick Enclave with a Michigan tag, EQM 9656.

A missing person, Cindy Spencer, was last seen driving a green2009 Buick Enclave with a Michigan tag.
A missing person, Cindy Spencer, was last seen driving a green2009 Buick Enclave with a Michigan tag.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on Cindy Spencer’s or her vehicle’s location is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

