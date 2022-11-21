LawCall
Home for Christmas: Holiday events around the metro

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! And with that comes fun holiday events all across the metro.

Below are some special events that could be fun for the entire family.

The Magic of Lights show will be on full display at the Brandon Amphitheater from November 18 until New Year’s Eve.

The display features more than two million lights showcasing all of your favorite Christmas themes and stories.

The way it works is you ride along a trail spanning a mile-and-a-half. On each side you have colorful lights blinking and dancing at you.

While the show is in town, roughly 20-thousand cars are expected to navigate their way through the vibrant trail.

Tickets are $19 online, $25 at the gate. It is open every day from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The Christmas by Candlelight Tour will take place at the Museum of Mississippi History, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, the Mississippi State Capitol, the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, the Old Capitol Museum, and the Mississippi Museum of Art.

It will happen Friday, December 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature live music, holiday decorations, treats, model trains and shopping.

For more information, email info@mdah.ms.gov, or call 601-576-6850.

Join the Mississippi Museum Store for a Holiday Open House Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m.

The event will be free to the public and will include food and beverage samplings from Mississippi vendors, artist and baker meet-and-greet opportunities, light music, membership and donor information, and special discounts on merchandise.

For more information, email info@mdah.ms.gov, or call 601-576-6850.

Lakeshore Church’s “The Way of the Nativity” is back!

The free, live, drive-thru nativity will take place on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The church is located off of I-55 South, Exit 85, at 6880 S. Siwell, Road in Byram, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Chorus will present a concert, “Stories of Christmas”, on Saturday night, December 17.

Stories of Christmas will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Ridgeland High School.

The concert will feature performances by both Mississippi Chorus ensembles, The Grande Chorus and The Master Chorale, and The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.

General admission tickets are currently for sale online for $20 and will also be available at the door. $15 student tickets will be available at the door.

Children five and under may enter free of charge.

