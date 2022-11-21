Hinds Co. supervisors OK major pay increase for sheriff’s deputies; boosts pay to $40K a year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just in time for Christmas, deputies with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department have been given a major pay raise.

On Monday, the board of supervisors voted unanimously to increase salaries for sworn deputies to $40,000 a year, up from around $29,000 annually, and increasing pay for sergeants and lieutenants by $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.

The increases are part of the sheriff’s plan to recruit and retain sworn officers as some state leaders are looking to expand the Capitol Police during the next legislative session.

“That means that people coming in would be offered a $40,000 salary and the people that are employed here now will start receiving a $40,000 salary,” Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

The salaries take effect on December 1, meaning deputies will see the increase when they get paid at the end of the month.

Other than $100 a month all county employees were given this budget year, it was unclear the last time deputies were given a raise.

“The salary that we’re talking about prior to this increase is a salary that law enforcement was offered nearly 20 years ago, a little bit more than when I was with the Jackson Police Department,” he said. “After my first year of service, I think I moved up to about $28,000, $29,000.”

He said the low pay prompted several deputies to leave for other departments, including Capitol Police, which have jurisdiction in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

Those officers receive a starting salary of $42,500 a year. As part of his budget recommendation for the 2024 fiscal year, Gov. Tate Reeves is recommending increasing Capitol Police to 150 sworn officers.

Jones told the board in October that three of his deputies resigned to join Capitol Police, while another resigned to join another agency. In all four of those cases, deputies cited low pay as the reason for leaving, he said.

“When you talk about Capitol Police coming in, and you talk about some of the monies that they are being able to offer, of course, you do have to take that into consideration,” he said. “But I knew going into the budget year that we needed to do some type of salary readjustment or pay increase. We spoke about it several times before we actually put it on paper and presented a proposal.”

In October, he presented a pay plan to the board, saying it would take about $621,000 to fund the increases. It was unclear exactly where that money was coming from, but it was not being taken from existing positions within the department.

“Supervisor [Robert] Graham kind of took the pay proposal that I gave the board, he spearheaded it, and he brought it up as a motion to vote,” he said. “And the board voted unanimously for it... So, I have to say I’m thankful for the board for their participation and their consideration in this effort as well.”

