Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Trinity United Methodist Church came together for their annual Thanksgiving Service. This is a partnership that lasted for 60 years between the two churches.

“Since our beginning we have really been an outreach to the community and I think it’s important while we’re in different denominations,” said Pastor Will Shurley. “We think it’s important to bare witness to this community that we are worshiping the same lord and that we are very thankful for all the blessing we’ve been given from him this last year.”

The message from this service is something that many are having a hard time finding with inflation and dealing with the effects of the pandemic: gratitude.

Both pastors provided some helpful tips to dealing with adversity.

“Many of the greatest expressions of thanksgiving have occurred under great strain,” said Pastor Jeff Switzer. “Find a way to express gratitude when you are tempted to complain. When tempted to quit, express gratitude. It helps, it changes your perspective. When tempted to feel sorry for yourself, express gratitude. The greatest power of gratitude is that it can change you.”

“It’s something that when you wake up and realize there’s air to breathe. There’s clean water to drink, we’re safe in our community. There are so many things for us to remember and I think as a pastor that helps me not become cynical,” said Pastor Shurley. “I think it helps other people not become cynical when you take a moment to just think about the blessings, we do have rather than the shortages.”

The church will have advent services every Sunday during advent season and a Christmas concert by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College choir on December 13th.

