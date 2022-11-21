LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

A Break from the Freezing Temperatures Next Week
By Meteorologist Todd Adams
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ll see increasing clouds late tonight, along with another round of freezing temperatures. I-20 and southward, 30 to 33 degrees overnight. North of 20, in the outlying areas away from the Metro, like Yazoo City, Kosciusko, and Carthage, expect the upper 20s. A brief reprieve from the cold is coming our way mid-week, as more seasonable conditions settle in, for a few days. Slight rain chances early Monday morning, and late Monday afternoon. Temperatures closer to climatological norms, 66/43, should be here by Tuesday. The greater chance for rain, next week, looks to be on Thanksgiving day. I don’t expect any storms... mainly scattered showers for the period of Thursday through midday Friday. Then, a pleasant weekend on tap.

No tropical storm formation is expected through next week, as we begin to wind down hurricane season. It officially ends November 30th. Though, there have been some occurrences of tropical formation during December.

Here’s a breakdown of the forecast:

Tonight, increasing cloudiness with overnight lows near 30.

Monday, Mostly cloudy with a very slight chance for showers. 54/40

Tuesday, Partly Sunny and warmer. 66/42

Wednesday, partly sunny. 64/50

Thanksgiving, a 40% chance for scattered showers. 64/44

Friday, a lingering shower possible, otherwise gradual clearing. 58/42

Saturday should be sunny and pleasant. 60/42

