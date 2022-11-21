First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures expected by mid-week ahead of rain by the holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mostly cloudy sky will continue to hang overhead for this evening as the chilly weather sticks around. There is a slightly chance for sprinkles or light rain this evening and overnight, mainly over southwest Mississippi, but shouldn’t come with much of an impact. Otherwise, expect temperatures to drop to middle 30s to near 40 degrees later tonight.

We will start to notice a gradual warm up begin by Tuesday. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to top out in the lower 60s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will get chilly into the overnight hours as low temperatures bottom out near 40 degrees by early Wednesday morning.

Mild temperatures and quiet conditions will continue into Wednesday for those planning to travel ahead of the holiday. While timing isn’t the best, our next weather maker is currently on track to move in on Thanksgiving Day bring rainy periods to the region, which could also linger around on Black Friday. Most of the rain looks to exit our area by the weekend with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

