LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures expected by mid-week ahead of rain by the holiday

Rain by Thanksgiving Day
Rain by Thanksgiving Day(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mostly cloudy sky will continue to hang overhead for this evening as the chilly weather sticks around. There is a slightly chance for sprinkles or light rain this evening and overnight, mainly over southwest Mississippi, but shouldn’t come with much of an impact. Otherwise, expect temperatures to drop to middle 30s to near 40 degrees later tonight.

We will start to notice a gradual warm up begin by Tuesday. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to top out in the lower 60s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will get chilly into the overnight hours as low temperatures bottom out near 40 degrees by early Wednesday morning.

Mild temperatures and quiet conditions will continue into Wednesday for those planning to travel ahead of the holiday. While timing isn’t the best, our next weather maker is currently on track to move in on Thanksgiving Day bring rainy periods to the region, which could also linger around on Black Friday. Most of the rain looks to exit our area by the weekend with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Driver in custody after getting vehicle stuck on railroad tracks
Fire breaks loose at abandoned warehouse in Jackson
Fire breaks out at abandoned warehouse in Jackson

Latest News

Rain chances are looking more likely for our Thanksgiving Day as we follow the model guidance...
First Alert Forecast: Our cool weather pattern continues today, but warmer temps return mid-week and rain is expected on Thanksgiving Day!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, passing showers Monday; milder days leading to Thanksgiving
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, few showers Monday; milder days ahead
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: