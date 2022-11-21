First Alert Forecast: Our cool weather pattern continues today, but warmer temps return mid-week and rain is expected on Thanksgiving Day!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Into the workweek!

Monday, we return dry with mostly clear skies. Highs on Monday remain in the mid-50s, with Lows falling to the low 40s. Some rain chances possible tonight. But for the most part we will remain dry. Our High-Pressure system returns to dominate over the area. This will help with temperature rise throughout the week.

Tuesday, our nice weather trend continues with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Lows fall to the low 40s. Mostly clear conditions Tuesday night. Wednesday, we see mostly sunny skies. Highs will jump into the upper 60s, with some people potentially seeing the low 70s. Wednesday night, Lows fall to the upper 40s. Calm conditions Wednesday night.

Rain chances increasing across the area on Thanksgiving Day, but there's still some uncertainty in model guidance! Plan ahead for the holiday right here!

Thanksgiving Day, Temperatures fall slightly close to the mid-60s for Highs. Our rain chances are expected to return, but models continue to be uncertain. We could see our rain chances on the holiday itself, or more of the rain pushing through Thanksgiving evening going into Friday. Right now, we are looking at a 40% chance of showers. Lows will fall to the mid-40s

Friday, light rain chances could be possible depending on how the front progresses through the area. Highs fall into the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies across the south.

Going to into the weekend:

Highs range into the low 60s for Saturday and mid-60s for Sunday. Both days hold sunny skies and clear conditions. Lows will continue into the low 40s for both nights. Mostly clear evenings.

