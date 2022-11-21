First Alert Forecast: chilly, passing showers Monday; milder days leading to Thanksgiving

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work week will feature clouds increasing ahead after a clear and quiet Sunday. Morning 20s and 30s will warm into the 50s amid the clouds with a few sun breaks here and there. A few passing showers can’t be ruled out as another slider system treks across the northern Gulf. Clouds will hang tough into the overnight period with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds will eventually break for more sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will creep up a bit – into the lower 60s after a chilly start in the 30s. We’ll stay dry and clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wednesday’s travel day will be quiet locally – expect mostly to partly sunny skies and a nice warm up – highs will run up into the middle to upper 60s. Our next system will move in through Thanksgiving, yielding clouds and rain at times through the day. Most of the rain will be out through Black Friday and heading into the upcoming weekend as a, general, warming trend starts to take hold.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.