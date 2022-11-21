Fire breaks out inside vacant building on Jefferson Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arson investigators with the Jackson Fire Department are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that broke out Sunday night on Jefferson Street.

It happened around 10 p.m.

One reason it took crews so long to put out the fire, Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says, is because there were a number of tires inside the building.

JFD says the vacant property was some type of warehouse or storage facility, but no one was inside at the time of the fire.

