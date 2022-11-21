Arrest made following deadly dice game in Yazoo County

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made after a game of dice in Yazoo County turned deadly on Sunday just after midnight.

According to Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann, the murder suspect has been identified as Johnny Lee House, who turned himself in to officials on Monday.

The circumstances were one of several recent large events where promoters charged admission.

This one, promoted by Regulator Riders and 606 Stables and attended by several hundred people, according to Gann, was promoted as a “bonfire” and was held on the Wells Ranch in Benton.

It featured liquor and food, free while it lasted, a DJ contest and a $1,000 twerking contest. The dice game was not part of the official festivities.

As of Monday afternoon, five victims were in stable condition and one was in critical condition. Two are from Hinds County, including the victim, who is critical.

The deceased victim was identified as Christopher Turnage, 27.

Gann says there were multiple shooters, based on the fact there were shell casings recovered at the scene from several different weapon calibers. Several witnesses posted videos on social media. Two of those interviewed had been shown a photo and identified House as the shooter of the deceased.

Gann said he suspects that retaliation/revenge was a likely motive in the violence and that “wanna-be gangs” are responsible for much of the recent violence in the county.

During a large event promoted earlier this year in Yazoo County, a person was shot and killed, as well as four horses who had been part of the promoted entertainment. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 20, after gambling over a dice game at The Wells Ranch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.