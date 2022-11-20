USM loses 2nd-half lead in 27-20 loss to South Alabama

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley threw two touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter that the University of Southern MIssissippi could not overcome in a 27-20 loss Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Bradley’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Devin Voisin with more than 11 minutes to play gave USA a 20-17 lead, while his 33-yard, across-the-body throw while escaping a rush to Caullin Lacy put the Jaguars up 10 points with 1 minute, 53 seconds, left in the game.

USM’s Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 36-yard field goal with 16 seconds to play, but the Jags recovered an onside kick to nullify any sort of last chance by the Golden Eagles.

USM (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt) lost its third consecutive game, while the Jags (9-2, 6-1) remained tied atop the Sun Belt’s Group B with their fourth consecutive win.

The Golden Eagles will have one, final opportunity to become bowl-eligible when they travel to the University of Louisiana-Monroe (4-7, 3-4) Saturday.

USM tailed 13-10 at halftime, but went up 17-13 in the third quarter on Frank Gore Jr.’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee.

But the Jags, whose offense prowess was blunted by three turnovers, rallied to remain unbeaten in three games with USM.

Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half gave USA a 13-10 halftime lead.

USM had held the lead for a good chunk of the first, two quarters before the Jaguars scored the final 10 points over the final 3 minutes, 51 seconds, of the half.

Gore Jr.’s 7-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard field goal by Bourgois had USM up 10-3.

But a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bradley to Jalen Wayne and Guajardo’s field goal lifted the Jaguars into the lead.

Guajardo also hit a 27-yard field goal for an early, three-point USA lead.

Gore Jr. rushed for 66 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, while Brownlee hauled in seven passes for 109 yards.

USM quarterback Trey Lowe III completed 18-of-33 passes for 167 yards with an interception

Bradley hit 15-of-22 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Voison had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, while Wayne made four catches for 33 yards and a score, all in the first half.

