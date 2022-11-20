LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Man killed, 6 others shot after gambling over dice game at bonfire in Yazoo County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed, and six others were shot at a bonfire in Yazoo County a little after midnight Sunday.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says the shooting happened after gambling over a dice game at The Wells Ranch.

According to the sheriff, 27-year-old Christopher Turnage, of the Vaughn community, was shot and taken to the Baptist hospital in Yazoo, where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says 41-year-old Amanda Gatlin, of Hinds County, was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Cornelius Scott, 35, of Mound Bayou, was shot in the left side and is in stable condition. Twenty-five-year-old Billy Barton, of the Vaughn community, was shot in the left shoulder and is in stable condition. Latasha Gordon, 38, of the Vaughn community, was shot in the left hand and is in stable condition. Twenty-three-year-old Jabarious Smith, of Humphreys County, was shot in the left arm and is in stable condition. Latasha Washington, 44, of Hinds County, was shot in the left hip and is in stable condition.

The sheriff says no arrests have been made at this time, and there are currently no suspects. If you have any information, please contact the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 746-5611.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Carter
Woman sentenced to 20-40 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
EXCLUSIVE: JMAA commissioner resigns after 3 On Your Side investigation revealed he didn’t live...
EXCLUSIVE: JMAA commissioner resigns after 3 On Your Side investigation revealed he didn’t live in Jackson
Dianna Boring, 75
Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison County woman
From left to right: Brock Williams Jr., Torrey Portis
JPD: Wanted man for 2021 murder arrested Friday, traveled to New York to arrest suspect
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night

Latest News

Driver in custody after getting vehicle stuck on railroad tracks
Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
Rain chances are expected on our Thanksgiving Day with Highs to range into the mid-60s on the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Fire breaks loose at abandoned warehouse in Jackson
Fire breaks out at abandoned warehouse in Jackson