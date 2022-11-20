Laurel hosts 4th annual Merry Marketplace

LawCall
Fourth annual Merry Marketplace a big hit in Laurel Saturday
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel kicked off the holiday season with its fourth annual Merry Marketplace.

Small businesses, 150 vendors and people from all over the Pine Belt gathered at the Magnolia Center in Laurel to welcome in the upcoming holiday season.

Visitors were able to see homemade items such as candles, boutique clothing, crafts and more.

The Merry Marketplace said its already preparing for its fifth annual event next year.

