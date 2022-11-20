Inaugural ‘Lost Music Festival’ benefits animal shelter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some University of Southern Mississippi students organized a new live music event which also benefited a local animal shelter.

The inaugural “Hub City Lost Music Festival” featured several bands and lots of vendors at Town Square Park Saturday afternoon.

Also featured: Lots of homeless pets available for adoption from Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

“Events like these are really a great way for us to get out into our community and connect with people that we wouldn’t necessarily have come visit us at the shelter,” said Sarah Krock, Southern Pines Animal Shelter community engagement manger.

The event originated as a senior project from media entertainment/arts USM students.

“We wanted to kind of get a mission behind this,” said festival organizer Wes Pilgrim. “It’s a community engagement event, of course, but we wanted a charity to benefit.”

Four bands were scheduled to perform at the festival.

