Gautier wreck leaves one person dead

Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.(Credit: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.

Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.

Authorities are still working to contact the victim’s next of kin before releasing the identity.

We will update this report when more information is made available.

