First Alert Forecast:

More Seasonable Next Week
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
By WLBT First Alert Weather
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a dreary, gray Saturday across Central Mississippi, with temperatures continuing to run below normal for this time of year. On average, we should be seeing 66 for a high, and 43 for a low. Overnight , we will see freezing conditions again. Temps start to climb Sunday, at least during the day, and into next week. But increasing clouds will limit the warmup. Also, slight rain chances come with the clouds. Another chilling blast from up north will impact us next weekend. A check on the tropics: No Tropical storm formation is expected through Thanksgiving.    We’re about a week and a half away from the official end of hurricane season. Here’s what the forecast looks like.

Sunday: Becoming Sunny and a little warmer. 52/30 Monday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. 54/40 Tuesday: Some morning rain, then partly cloudy. 60/42 Wednesday: Partly cloudy. 64/50
Thanksgiving Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for showers. 65/44 I’m not going shopping Friday: Sunny and cooler. 50/42

