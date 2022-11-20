LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Trending warmer this week, and we are expecting rain chances on Thanksgiving Day this week!

Warmer temperatures are ahead this week and we are also expecting rain chances on our...
Warmer temperatures are ahead this week and we are also expecting rain chances on our Thanksgiving Day.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continuing into Sunday:

Highs for today, low 50s with partly sunny skies across the area. . Lows are expected to fall to the low 30s, potentially upper 20s Sunday night. Partly cloudy skies overnight, Sunday. Into the workweek!

Monday, we return dry with mostly clear skies. Highs on Monday remain in the mid-50s, with Lows falling to the low 40s. Our High-Pressure system returns to dominate over the area, this will help with temperature rise throughout the week. Tuesday, our nice weather trend continues with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Lows fall to the low 40s.

Rain chances are expected on our Thanksgiving Day with Highs to range into the mid-60s on the holiday!

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, Temperatures rise close to the mid-60s for Highs. Thursday, our rain chances are expected to return, but models are sporadic now.

Lows for both nights are expected to lean to the low 50s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and cloudy on Thursday. Right now, we’re tagging a 30 % chance of showers for Thanksgiving Day. Friday, light rain chances continue across the area. Highs falling into the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies return to the area.

Rain chances are expected on our Thanksgiving Day with Highs to range into the mid-60s on the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Rain chances are expected on our Thanksgiving Day with Highs to range into the mid-60s on the...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast:
Our cold front is extended across the South, this is going to help keep temps in the low to...
First Alert Forecast: A cold front extends across the south, which continues our cold weather trend for the weekend! Next week we see a temperature rise, and rain returns to the forecast!
We will stay cold this weekend, but next week brings warmer temperatures and rain as we get...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast