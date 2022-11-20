LawCall
3 suffer minor injuries in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County

Two cars suffered moderate to minor damage after an accident on Interstate 59 in Jones County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 in Jones County injure three people, sending two to hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened just after 2 p.m. around the 78-mile marker on I-59.

Three Jones County volunteer fire departments _ South Jones, Southwest Jones and Boggy _ responded, finding the two vehicles i9n the median. On ehad minor damage, the other moderate damage.

Of the three individuals involved, all three sustained minor injuries. One person refused transport to the emergency department and two others were transported by Emserv Ambulance Service.

The Jones County Fire Council would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to yield to emergency workers on our roads.

Our firefighters work hard to assist travelers who have been involved in wrecks and they want to go home. Please don’t attempt to travel in lanes in which they are working. We want all our firefighters to go home after the call is over

