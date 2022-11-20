11th annual Holiday Expo held in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg held Saturday its 11th annual Holiday Expo at the Train Depot in downtown.

The event featured vendors from all over the Pine Belt, activities for kids and plenty of opportunities to do Christmas shopping.

“I love seeing the community come together and all the people coming out and just celebrating the holidays coming up and all the support from the local area people,” said Cheri Perniciaro, who owns Clary Creations, LLC,

In fact, Mr. and Mrs. Claus even stopped by from the North Pole to visit and then stuck around for pictures.

“It’s great to visit Mississippi and there’s some really great cute outfits these kids have,” Mrs. Claus said. “ And a lot of good vendors are here at this event. I know they’ve worked really hard to put this event on and it’s their 11th year doing this, so it was great that we were able to come and be with them this year.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.