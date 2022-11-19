Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison County woman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman from Madison, Mississippi.
Dianna Boring is described as a 5′7″, with brown eyes.
She was last seen on Friday, November 18, around 9:45 a.m. on US 49 in Richland, Mississippi.
Dianna Boring is believed to be in a 2015 silver Subaru bearing the tag MAE 8939 traveling south.
Family members say Dianna Boring suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dianna Boring, contact Madison Police Department at 601-856-6111.
