Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Madison County woman

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman from Madison, Mississippi.

Dianna Boring is described as a 5′7″, with brown eyes.

She was last seen on Friday, November 18, around 9:45 a.m. on US 49 in Richland, Mississippi.

Dianna Boring is believed to be in a 2015 silver Subaru bearing the tag MAE 8939 traveling south.

Family members say Dianna Boring suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dianna Boring, contact Madison Police Department at 601-856-6111.

