LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

JPD: Wanted man for 2021 murder arrested Friday, traveled to New York to arrest suspect

From left to right: Brock Williams Jr., Torrey Portis
From left to right: Brock Williams Jr., Torrey Portis(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect wanted for a murder that took place in 2021 was arrested Friday.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the police department’s task force returned to the capital city from Oswego, New York, with suspect Brock Williams Jr., who was arrested for the murder of 28-year-old Christopher Johnson.

Johnson was murdered on September 23, 2021. Another suspect, Torrey Portis, was taken into custody on March 10 and charged with the murder of Johnson as well.

This case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Jackson Police Department
Woman takes to social media after she’s told JPD doesn’t have manpower to recover stolen vehicle
Charles D. Willis
Man pleads guilty to the murder of teen shot dead on McDowell Road
Dottie Maurice Griffin, 34
Canton man convicted of sexually assaulting motel housekeeper at gunpoint

Latest News

Election commissioners review ballots for the upcoming runoff election.
Hinds Co. Election Commission certifies 2022 results
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate
File - U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is shown speaking with a reporter after a news...
Thompson, Maloney have more questions stemming from Jackson Water Crisis
Jackson church delivers Thanksgiving meals to inner-city families
Jackson church delivers Thanksgiving meals to inner-city families