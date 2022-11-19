Jackson church delivers Thanksgiving meals to inner-city families

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gathering around the table with family is what many of us are looking forward to next week. Some can not afford what many take for granted. But a Jackson church, which serves inner-city communities, is making sure their stomachs and souls will be filled this Thanksgiving.

Friday afternoon, Pastor Ciera Sinor of Tree of Life Women’s Home was checking and separating the Thanksgiving meal donations at CareCenter Ministries and Hilltop Church.

“It gives them just a sense of family and love and hope and just coming together,” said Sinor.

She and more than 60 volunteers will be packing the meal preparations for door-to-door delivery to 500 homes in four apartment complexes.

“Bringing that hope and that love right directly to them, letting them know that there are people that care about them, that love them, that are here for them for anything that they need, food, prayers, love,” said Sinor.

Minutes earlier 500 turkeys were delivered. Canned vegetables, mashed potatoes, and stuffing will accompany the main dish. Every Wednesday CareCenter Ministries/Hilltop Church distributes food to 150 to 300 needy families in the inner city.

“Why we’re going door to door is so that we can engage with the families face to face,” said Pastor Daniel Awabdy.

The church leader said one of the deliveries will be to the 809 State Street Senior Residences in the eyesight of the church. With the cost of preparing this Thanksgiving meal at an all-time high, faith leaders say the need is great.

“There’s a lot of grandmothers with grandkids. A lot of single mothers with kids, and so we’re not only passing out food just for the temporary, just for their stomach, but we want to engage with them at a deeper level and see how we connect with them and strengthen their family,” said Awabdy.

After church services Saturday they will also deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in the Commonwealth Village, Rebuild Deville, and Sunset Plaza Apartments. This is the second year the Thanksgiving Outreach meal delivery has been held.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.