LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Jackson church delivers Thanksgiving meals to inner-city families

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gathering around the table with family is what many of us are looking forward to next week. Some can not afford what many take for granted. But a Jackson church, which serves inner-city communities, is making sure their stomachs and souls will be filled this Thanksgiving.

Friday afternoon, Pastor Ciera Sinor of Tree of Life Women’s Home was checking and separating the Thanksgiving meal donations at CareCenter Ministries and Hilltop Church.

“It gives them just a sense of family and love and hope and just coming together,” said Sinor.

She and more than 60 volunteers will be packing the meal preparations for door-to-door delivery to 500 homes in four apartment complexes.

“Bringing that hope and that love right directly to them, letting them know that there are people that care about them, that love them, that are here for them for anything that they need, food, prayers, love,” said Sinor.

Minutes earlier 500 turkeys were delivered. Canned vegetables, mashed potatoes, and stuffing will accompany the main dish. Every Wednesday CareCenter Ministries/Hilltop Church distributes food to 150 to 300 needy families in the inner city.

“Why we’re going door to door is so that we can engage with the families face to face,” said Pastor Daniel Awabdy.

The church leader said one of the deliveries will be to the 809 State Street Senior Residences in the eyesight of the church. With the cost of preparing this Thanksgiving meal at an all-time high, faith leaders say the need is great.

“There’s a lot of grandmothers with grandkids. A lot of single mothers with kids, and so we’re not only passing out food just for the temporary, just for their stomach, but we want to engage with them at a deeper level and see how we connect with them and strengthen their family,” said Awabdy.

After church services Saturday they will also deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in the Commonwealth Village, Rebuild Deville, and Sunset Plaza Apartments. This is the second year the Thanksgiving Outreach meal delivery has been held.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Jackson Police Department
Woman takes to social media after she’s told JPD doesn’t have manpower to recover stolen vehicle
Charles D. Willis
Man pleads guilty to the murder of teen shot dead on McDowell Road
Dottie Maurice Griffin, 34
Canton man convicted of sexually assaulting motel housekeeper at gunpoint

Latest News

Election commissioners review ballots for the upcoming runoff election.
Hinds Co. Election Commission certifies 2022 results
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate
File - U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is shown speaking with a reporter after a news...
Thompson, Maloney have more questions stemming from Jackson Water Crisis
Hotel OYO fire
Fire breaks out at abandoned hotel near Ellis Avenue in Jackson