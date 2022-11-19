First Alert Forecast: A cold front extends across the south, which continues our cold weather trend for the weekend! Next week we see a temperature rise, and rain returns to the forecast!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!

As we head into the weekend!

Saturday and Sunday, our next boundary begins to move into the area Saturday. Some rain chances are possible, but most rain stays in the extreme southern portions of Mississippi. Highs for Saturday, low 50s, and we can expect the same on Sunday. Partly sunny conditions for both days. Lows are expected to fall to the low 30s, potentially upper 20s Sunday night. Partly cloudy skies overnight, for both Saturday and Sunday.

We will stay cold this weekend, but next week brings warmer temperatures and rain as we get closer to Thanksgiving Day!

Into the workweek!

Monday, we return dry with mostly clear skies. Highs on Monday remain in the mid-50s, with Lows falling to the low 40s. Our High-Pressure system returns to dominate over the area, this will help with temperature rise throughout the week. Tuesday, our nice weather trend continues with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Lows fall to the low 40s.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, Temperatures rise close to the mid-60s for Highs. Thursday, our rain chances are expected to return, but models are sporadic now.

Lows for both nights are expected to lean to the low 50s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and cloudy on Thursday. Right now, we’re tagging a 30 % chance of showers for Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, light rain chances continue across the area. Highs falling into the mid-50s. Mostly sunny skies return to the area.

