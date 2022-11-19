Fire breaks out at abandoned hotel near Ellis Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel in Jackson Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire occurred at Hotel OYO near Ellis Avenue at Interstate 20.

Jackson Fire Department Chief Patrick Armon says that units are gaining control of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There will be an investigation once the fire is out.

