Fire breaks out at abandoned hotel near Ellis Avenue in Jackson

Hotel OYO fire
Hotel OYO fire(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned hotel in Jackson Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire occurred at Hotel OYO near Ellis Avenue at Interstate 20.

Jackson Fire Department Chief Patrick Armon says that units are gaining control of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There will be an investigation once the fire is out.

