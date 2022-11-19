The End Zone: Oak Forest wins first state championship since 2014

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oak Forest Academy Yellowjackets once again haunted the dreams of the Simpson Academy Cougars in postseason play to claim the MAIS 5A State Championship trophy in WLBT’s Game of the Week.

Oak Forest (La.) (10-3) at Simpson Academy (9-3)

After suffering defeat against Oak Forest in last season’s playoff matchup, Simpson Academy looked for revenge and for a much bigger prize.

However, they would fall short of securing their 7th state championship as the Yellowjackets stung the Cougars in the MAIS 5A State Championship game at the Brickyard Friday night.

The Yellowjackets began the contest with the first score of the game. After converting a 4 & 11 play in the red zone, Oak Forest punched home a close-range score from Stiles Guidry to take an early 7-0 lead.

The running game for the Yellowjackets looked to be too physical for the Cougars to cope with as Oak Forest scored another touchdown and led 17-0 at halftime.

After dropping a goose egg in the first half of the championship game, the Cougars were on the prowl for their first score of the game and would do so through Carter Cochran in the third quarter to cut the Oak Forest deficit 7-17.

The Yellowjackets crossed the end zone to add more cushion to their lead, increasing their lead 24-7 at the end of three quarters.

Simpson Academy’s Cochran scored a late touchdown, his second of the night, with 3:39 left to play in the fourth quarter in hopes of sparking a late comeback. The Cougars trailed 24-14.

However, it wasn’t enough as the Oak Forest Yellowjackets were crowned the MAIS 5A State Champions for the first time since 2014 and won their third state title in school history.

No. 7 Warren Central (10-2) at No. 4 Brandon (11-1)

The Brandon Bulldogs edge past region foes, the Warren Central Vikings, 36-28. The Bulldogs will travel to the gulf coast to take on Ocean Springs next Friday in the MHSAA 6A South State division title game.

Starkville (10-3) at Clinton (7-5)

Arrows held to just 2 points as they suffer a 30-2 loss at the hands of Starkville in the MHSAA 6A playoffs. Starkville will travel to Tupelo in hopes of upsetting the No. 1 ranked team in the state, the Golden Wave, in the MHSAA 6A North State title game.

Central Holmes (6-7) at Canton Academy (12-1)

Canton Academy stormed past Central Holmes 47-14 to claim the MAIS 3A State Championship.

Callaway (9-3) at Vicksburg (10-2)

The Gators chomp Callaway 27-22 in the MHSAA 5A playoffs. Vicksburg will take on West Point in the semi-final round.

Quitman (6-6) at Mendenhall (12-1)

Mendenhall increases their win streak to 12 games and shuts out Quitman 34-0 in the MHSAA 4A playoffs. Mendenhall will take on the Stone Tomcats in the MHSAA 4A South State title game next Friday.

Lake (7-6) at Velma Jackson (8-4)

The Falcons soar past Lake 27-6 in the MHSAA 2A playoffs. Velma Jackson will face a hot Scott Central team in the semi-final round.

Magee (8-5) at Hazlehurst (12-1)

Hazlehurst downs Magee 32-14 in the third round of the MHSAA 3A playoffs. Hazlehurst will take on Raleigh in the South State division game next Friday.

Madison Central (8-4) at No. 1 Tupelo (13-0)

The defending MHSAA 6A champions, the Madison Central Jaguars, get knocked out early by No. 1 Tupelo 28-7. Tupelo will host Starkville in the MHSAA 6A North State title game.

