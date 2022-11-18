Woman takes to social media after she’s told JPD doesn’t have manpower to recover stolen vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman says dispatchers told her JPD didn’t have the manpower to retrieve her sons’ stolen truck, only to have it picked up hours later after her social media post prompted Chief James Davis to get involved.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jan Schaefer took to social media after she said 911 dispatchers told her husband that the Jackson Police Department was too short-staffed to pick up her sons’ stolen vehicle, despite having been informed where the vehicle was located.

Her sons were finishing up work at a rental property in South Jackson around 5:30 that afternoon when they were approached by six teens and robbed at gunpoint. The suspects fled the scene in her sons’ vehicle, taking tools and cell phones along with them.

The victims, 21 and 25, were not hurt, and they were able to call police at a neighbor’s house.

An officer responded to the scene in a matter of minutes to take a report. About an hour later, Schaefer said she was notified that the vehicle had been located, but dispatchers said there were only three officers on duty.

“OnStar notified JPD where the vehicle was and we traced one of the phones to a specific address,” she wrote on Facebook. “We filed a report and JPD said they had 10 issues ahead of us. Just called TWO HOURS later and JPD says they still can’t get to us.”

Schaefer, a communications director for a state agency, said that after posting the comments, she was contacted by Chief James Davis and Cmdr. Kevin Nash, and within hours the vehicle, stolen tools and one of two cell phones had been recovered.

“I wasn’t trying to force their hands,” she said. “I posted it out of frustration and sadness.”

She said Davis refuted claims that there were only three officers on duty and told her he would address the matter with dispatch.

“He was very apologetic and assured us he was addressing the matter on every possible level,” she said. “I believe he’s going to do exactly what he says.”

Schaefer’s post has generated more than 400 comments and has been shared more than 200 times as of Thursday evening.

The city of Jackson also posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Its post has a markedly different tone than Schaefer’s.

“Thank you, JPD for your quick response.... and thank you to the command staff for personally reaching out. We know that crime is an ongoing issue in the city.... and our officers work around the clock doing their best to keep residents safe and respond to emergencies,” the post states.

The city goes on to share the time the incident was reported, how quickly an officer arrived on the scene (12 minutes), and when OnStar reportedly informed dispatchers that the vehicle had been located - at 7:47 p.m.

The roughly 190-word post also refutes claims that only three officers were working when the robbery occurred. “There were 6 units on duty at the time of the incident. The search for the suspects is now underway,” the post reads.

Schaefer didn’t dispute the city’s account but maintains she was informed by OnStar that the department had been notified an hour earlier.

She would not speculate why there was a discrepancy in the timeline, nor would she comment on why the city would make a post about the same incident she wrote about the night before.

“At 6:30, Ontar told us they had notified JPD,” she wrote. “Still, I don’t have any reason to dispute JPD’s 7:47 time. There may be a logical reason for the interim time.”

Schaefer later added to her post that she was not trying to point fingers but simply share her sons’ stories. She’s thankful her children are safe and is hopeful that the suspects can get on the right path.

“Our frustration is in the dispatch area,” she said. “The chief said he would address that. I don’t have a beef with him or the officers. I was just a mom expressing stress and frustration at the situation.”

Davis declined multiple requests for comment.

