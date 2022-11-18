LawCall
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night

Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night.

Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The incident is currently under investigation.

