Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night.

Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The incident is currently under investigation.

