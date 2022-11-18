Things To Know Friday, November 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. State high court schedules execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for Loden, now 58. The former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress, and has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery. (Mississippi State Penitentiary | Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP)

The Mississippi Supreme Court has scheduled an execution date for a man convicted of raping and killing a 16-year-old waitress in 2000. Pending a stay, Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr., will be put to death on Wednesday, December 14, at 6 p.m., central standard time, or within 24 hours of that date, the court ruled. “After due consideration, the court finds that Loden has exhausted all state and federal remedies for the purposes of setting an execution date under Mississippi Code,” Chief Justice Michael Randolph wrote. “Accordingly, the court finds that the state’s motion to set execution date should be granted.” The ruling comes weeks after the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office asked the high court to set an execution date. Loden, now 58, has been on death row since 2001, after he pleaded guilty to capital murder and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. Gray, a teen at the time, disappeared after leaving her family’s northern Itawamba County restaurant. Her body was found the next day in Loden’s van.

2. Jackson city leaders approve EPA/DOJ Stipulated Order on water system

Jackson City officials say they are one step closer to hashing out an agreement with the federal government after violating safe drinking laws. Thursday, a special called meeting made way for compliance with the Department of Justice and the EPA. “This is the last step before the city of Jackson before this agreement will be presented to the courts,” said Tori Martin. The Jackson City Attorney made the statement to Jackson council members about the Stipulated Order with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice before they went into executive session. The order was amended during the nearly two-hour closed-door meeting. At the conclusion of the executive session, the order was approved in a vote of 4-0. Details of the Stipulated Order have not been released. The terms reportedly include measures that will stop city violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

3. Former Wildcat, Julius Turner, gets drafted by the XFL

Former Wildcat, Julius Turner, gets drafted by the XFL (WTOK)

Former Meridian High Wildcat, Julius Turner, was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons in the 2022 XFL Draft. Turner was selected as the 17th pick in the third round of the draft. Turner spent his college years playing at the University of Rutgers where he had 2.5 sacks, 38 tackles, and 18 solo tackles during his career as a Scarlett Knight. Congratulations to Turner and the next step in his football career!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.