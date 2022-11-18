Tech JXN Conference to take place in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Tech JXN Conference is back in the capital city. The event is taking place Thursday and Friday at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The two-day event aims to inspire and inform on economic and business development opportunities, entrepreneurship as well as emerging technology, and career paths.

“For example, we have a seminar going on for east boards. A lot of people in our community who are PlayStation and gamers there are ways to monetize those skills, so we wanted the public to be aware of just how to create and join the workforce,” Yika Hoover, an organizer of the event said.

The conference also featured a special film academy with local industry leaders offering workshops on everything, including stunt coordination.

“It is wonderful. It gives the community an opportunity to see what goes on in the film in Jackson,” said Ron Carbo, a local producer and engineer.

There were also classes on hair and makeup for television and film.

“Anyone who is interested in the film industry in hair and make-up, I suggest that you do the research. Learn as much as you can about the film industry and about hairstyling, you should always understand that it’s all part of what tells a story and character development,” said Chirvona Frank, Television and Movie Stylist

Information on cinematography, and creating content for television and film production was a big hit Thursday. In fact, film producer Curtis Nichouls of A Day to Die featuring Bruce Willis, was also on hand to share words of wisdom and advice.

“Most people don’t get started because they feel they need certain things and everything things has to be perfect, but that’s all you have to do is get started. The technology is here to produce something that’s going to be great,” said movie producer and actor Curtis Nichouls.

“Jackson is on board to support businesses, workforces, entrepreneurs, so we are here to offer our support so everybody can scale up,” Hoover stated.

Friday, there will be a College Fair, a 1st Responders Career Fair (featuring JFD, AMR, JPD, and Capitol Police), a seminar on College Life curated by Jackson State University, and commercial and residential development workshops. Opportunities to engage with technological advancements from Lobaki, the Mississippi Coding Academy, and the Bean Path will also be available.

