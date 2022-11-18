LawCall
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man

George Shaw, 74(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man from Southaven, Mississippi.

George Shaw is described as 5′8″ with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat Wednesday.

He is believed to be in a 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe bearing tag TAC6828 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Shaw suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of George Shaw, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.

