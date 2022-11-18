LawCall
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of little Myah on Friday.(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday.

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court.

WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box earlier in the year.

“We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mother; she made a really courageous decision,” Bruce Faltynski said.

Officials said the baby was initially admitted to the hospital after being found in the box as doctors determined she had a stroke.

Bruce Faltynski said thankfully little Myah has been well since and meeting all of her milestones.

The couple also adopted their 8-year-old daughter Kaia in March.

