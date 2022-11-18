LawCall
Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The downtown misdemeanor holding facility has been a project that’s been in the works for several months now without a specific opening date.

After two years without having one in Jackson, Hinds County Board of Supervisors President, Credell Calhoun, said the facility is almost complete.

“It’ll be ready to be taken over by our lawyers who are working out the details and we can put in there if something happens we will take care of it. Problems might develop because there’s always bugs when you’re recovering a building like this,” president of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors Credell Calhoun said.

Some of the “bugs” that Calhoun referred to have been things like water leaks, or basic maintenance needed on the building.

According to Calhoun, the facility will hold roughly 45 offenders at one time when it first opens. As time goes on, the facility will hold 180 at one time.

Hinds County Administrator, Kenny Wayne Jones, discussed how important this facility is going to be for future law enforcement.

“This holding facility is going to be very important as a deterrent for crime. So, that’s one of the most significant things we’re looking at while these agencies start talking about working together,” Jones said.

Calhoun and Jones did not confirm a date that the facility will be officially signed over and operational, but it could be soon.

