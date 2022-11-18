LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation

The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving...
The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving the charitable grant.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff, Brandy McGill and Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day made a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference.

MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity.

MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity.

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given out around $2 billion over the last few weeks through the foundation.

The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving the charitable grant.

According to the superintendent, because of the large amount of money, MCSD has set up a foundation in a way to manage the money.

Day says the foundation will help send about 50 to 100 seniors to attend the Pearl River Community College Poplarville campus on free scholarships each year.

MCSD students would have to meet PRCC admission requirements and have to hold a 2.0-grade point average.

The money will be used immediately for seniors this year, according to Day. The estimated amount of students the school district will be able to send is about 110.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Jackson Police Department
Woman takes to social media after she’s told JPD doesn’t have manpower to recover stolen vehicle
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
Dottie Maurice Griffin, 34
Canton man convicted of sexually assaulting motel housekeeper at gunpoint
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, November 18
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilled sunshine Friday, gradually warmer next week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly weekend ahead; milder days next week
Tech JXN Conference to take place in the capital city
Tech JXN Conference to take place in the capital city