Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day made a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference.

MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity.

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given out around $2 billion over the last few weeks through the foundation.

The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving the charitable grant.

According to the superintendent, because of the large amount of money, MCSD has set up a foundation in a way to manage the money.

Day says the foundation will help send about 50 to 100 seniors to attend the Pearl River Community College Poplarville campus on free scholarships each year.

MCSD students would have to meet PRCC admission requirements and have to hold a 2.0-grade point average.

The money will be used immediately for seniors this year, according to Day. The estimated amount of students the school district will be able to send is about 110.

