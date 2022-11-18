LawCall
Man wanted for aggravated assault, drive-by shooting in Bolton

Gevarian Heard
Gevarian Heard(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for aggravated assault and being involved in a drive-by shooting.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Gevarian Heard, 21, of Edwards, should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the sheriff, Edwards is wanted for five counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting stemming from a Saturday night shooting in Bolton.

If you have any information, please contact (601) 352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

