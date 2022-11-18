Man pleads guilty to the murder of teen shot dead on McDowell Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man had pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of a teenager shot dead on a Jackson road in 2017.

Charles D. Willis, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 13 years suspended, after admitting to killing 17-year-old Jockeyus Wright.

Wright was shot in the neck while walking down McDowell Road on May 22, 2017. He would die moments later.

“These types of violent crimes involving juveniles both as victims and as perpetrators, are the types of cases that my office, as well as the law enforcement community work hard to address,” said District Attorney Jody E. Owens. “I am proud of my dedicated team of attorneys and investigators for their hard work in securing this conviction and helping to address a culture of violence that is becoming all too common among our youth.”

Willis will serve the entirety of his 27-year sentence without the possibility of reduction or parole.

