LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Man pleads guilty to the murder of teen shot dead on McDowell Road

Charles D. Willis
Charles D. Willis(Hinds County Jail)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man had pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of a teenager shot dead on a Jackson road in 2017.

Charles D. Willis, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 13 years suspended, after admitting to killing 17-year-old Jockeyus Wright.

Wright was shot in the neck while walking down McDowell Road on May 22, 2017. He would die moments later.

“These types of violent crimes involving juveniles both as victims and as perpetrators, are the types of cases that my office, as well as the law enforcement community work hard to address,” said District Attorney Jody E. Owens. “I am proud of my dedicated team of attorneys and investigators for their hard work in securing this conviction and helping to address a culture of violence that is becoming all too common among our youth.”

Willis will serve the entirety of his 27-year sentence without the possibility of reduction or parole.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon
Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon
A single-family home burned for more than two hours Thursday before firefighters brought the...
2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County
George Shaw, 74
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls