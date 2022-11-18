Jackson city leaders approve EPA/DOJ Stipulated Order on water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City officials say they are one step closer to hashing out an agreement with the federal government after violating safe drinking laws. Thursday, a special called meeting made way for compliance with the Department of Justice and the EPA.

“This is the last step before the city of Jackson before this agreement will be presented to the courts,” said Tori Martin.

The Jackson City Attorney made the statement to Jackson council members about the Stipulated Order with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice before they went into executive session. The order was amended during the nearly two-hour closed-door meeting.

At the conclusion of the executive session, the order was approved in a vote of 4-0. Details of the Stipulated Order have not been released. The terms reportedly include measures that will stop city violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“So we’ll probably end up with two different consent decrees. This is a step towards that what’s happened here,” said Council President Ashby Foote. “They just want to make sure that we were taking action in a pro-active way that would get us towards a better more reliable drinking water system.”

Foote said the seriousness of the agreement is evidenced by the four trips the EPA director made to Jackson in the past two and a half months. Council Vice President Angelique Lee is expecting to avoid a consent decree over the next 12 months, citing recent improvements, experts on staff, a third-party manager, and EPA oversight.

“I think it’s one step away from a consent decree. This is actually an opportunity for us to have a seat at the table,” said Lee. “It’s a cooperative agreement that will give the city an opportunity in a short amount of time to try to make sure we have clean safe reliable drinking water.”

According to city leaders, the Stipulated Order will be made public in seven to ten days.

