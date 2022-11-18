Hinds County Youth Court Coalition sponsors event to honor Champions for Children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of those who are on the front lines to keep children safe are recognized by the Hinds County Youth Court.

From law enforcement officers to social workers with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, Judge Carlyn Hicks thanked them for their work throughout Hinds County.

The Hinds County Youth Court Coalition has partnered with service providers to help children and families. (WLBT)

Leadership with the Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, and the Commissioner of Child Protection Services, Andrea Sanders joined Judge Hicks in recognizing those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of children and families over the last year.

With the motto of All Hands on Deck, Judge Hicks says the Hinds County Youth Court Coalition has partnered with service providers to establish a solid team that has expertise and training in trauma-informed care.

“Things are looking up. Things are positive. We’ve had some really great outcomes in the past two and a half years,” Judge Hicks said. “Of course, there’s a lot of work to be done, but we are confident that we will continue to make these strides. We’re looking to engage members of the community in meaningful ways so that we can continue to do the work.”

Leadership with the Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones joined honorees from their departments at State of the Children event. (WLBT)

The goal of the coalition is to provide families with services to assist in ensuring that parents are consistently meeting the educational, medical, social, physical, psychological, and emotional needs of their children.

Several officers received special recognition during the program Thursday afternoon, including one officer who is setting up a Conflict Resolution Academy for children and families.

