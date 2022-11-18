Game of the Week: Simpson Academy and Oak Forest Academy meet in MAIS 5A State Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Simpson Academy Cougars (10-2) and the Oak Forest Academy Yellowjackets (9-3) of Louisiana are set to face off for the second straight year in the postseason, with much more on the line Friday night at the Brickyard in Jackson.

After being eliminated by the Yellowjackets in the MAIS 5A playoffs last season, the Simpson Academy will seek revenge Friday night, and for a much bigger prize, a state championship. The Cougars upset 5A favorites Copiah Academy last week on the road and are currently boasting a six-game win streak.

Simpson Academy will hope to lift the state championship trophy for the 7th time in school history.

After starting the season on a three-losing streak, the Yellowjackets find themselves in the MAIS 5A State Championship game while riding a 9-game win streak.

Breezing through the early rounds of this year’s playoffs, Oak Forest will plan on stinging the Cougars again in post-season play.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live coverage and featured highlights of the championship at 10 p.m. Friday night.

The game will be streamed on Raider Network at 7 p.m.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.