First Alert Forecast: Our cold weather pattern continues through the weekend! But we are forecasting warmer temps by Thanksgiving, and the holiday holds a chance for rain!

Another front is expected to impact the area Saturday. We are going to mostly feel the impacts of the cooler weather, rain chances look to stay to the extreme south region of Mississippi.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

One step closer to the weekend!

Mostly clear conditions this Friday as we head into the weekend! Some high clouds are expected across the area, but for the most part, conditions are going to stay quiet. Highs will reach into the mid-50s, and our cool weather pattern will continue. Lows tonight will drop into the low 30s.

Into the weekend!

Saturday and Sunday, our next boundary begins to move into the area Saturday. Some rain chances are possible, but most rain stays in the extreme southern portions of Mississippi. Highs for Saturday, low 50s, and we can expect the same on Sunday. Partly sunny conditions for both days. Lows are expected to fall to the low 30s, potentially upper 20s Sunday night. Partly cloudy skies overnight, for both Saturday and Sunday.

Into the workweek!

Monday, we return dry with mostly clear skies. Highs on Monday remain in the mid-50s, with Lows falling to the low 40s. Our High-Pressure system returns to dominate over the area, this will help with temperature rise throughout the week. Tuesday, our nice weather trend continues with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Lows fall to the low 40s.

Cold weekend ahead, but temperatures are warming up next week. Also, rain chances are expected to return by Thanksgiving Day!

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, Temperatures rise close to the mid-60s for Highs. Thursday, our rain chances are expected to return, but models are sporadic now. Lows for both nights are expected to lean to the low 50s. partly sunny on Wednesday and cloudy on Thursday. Right now, we are tagging a 30 % chance of showers for Thanksgiving Day.

