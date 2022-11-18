First Alert Forecast: gradual warm up likley next week ahead of Thanksgiving Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High clouds will continue to stream overhead tonight as a dry cold front passes through the region, which will help reinforce the cold weather. Otherwise, it will be another chilly one this evening and tonight. Make sure to dress warm if you plan on getting out and about! Low temperatures are forecast to drop near and slightly below freezing by the early morning hours.

There is a slight chance for a few showers or sprinkles on Saturday, mainly south of I-20, as a disturbance drifts by to our south, but most spots will likely stay dry. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. We should see most of the clouds clear out by Sunday allowing for brighter skies to return by the end of the weekend. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will also be below average in the lower 50s.

Our stretch of winter-like weather looks to come to an end next week ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up back to the middle 60s by the middle of the week, which is more seasonable for this time of year. Chances for rain are also possible by this time, but there is still uncertainty. We will have a better idea on the set-up and timing as we get closer to the holiday.

