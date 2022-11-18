LawCall
First Alert Forecast: chilled sunshine Friday, gradually warmer next week

First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRIDAY: One of the coldest mornings so far this season – expect a few extra minutes to get things going early on. Sunshine will help to bolster temperatures a bit ahead of an approaching dry front moving in for the upcoming weekend. High clouds and a wind shift will be the signal the front is moving through. Expect highs in the 50s; falling back to the upper 20s and lower 30s under partly clear skies.

WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of a front – expect Saturday to feature an increase in clouds, even a chance for a shower or two in areas south of US 84. Highs will top out in the lower to, a few, middle 50s. Sunshine looks to return through Sunday, though, we’ll stay chilly with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 50s. Lows both nights will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

EXTENDED RANGE: A gradual warm up is expected through next week ahead of Thanksgiving. Expect highs to return to the 60s through mid-late week. An opportunity for showers looks to emerge through late Wednesday into Thanksgiving. While it may not rain all day long, plans could need to be altered because of it.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

