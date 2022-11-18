LawCall
Father of 4 missing Sylacauga children arrested; children still missing

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 9-year-old Isabella Jane Buchanan, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope Buchanan Thursday evening(Talladega Sheriffs Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The father of four missing children from Sylacauga has been taken into custody but officials say they have not located the children.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 9-year-old Isabella Jane Buchanan, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope Buchanan Thursday evening after DHR was unable to make contact with them or their father.

34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan(Talladega Sheriffs Office)

34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan was taken into custody Friday morning in Etowah and arrested for Interference with custody.

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to locate the Buchanan children.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556.

