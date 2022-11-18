LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two young children of Lowndes County

Cylis and Marlie Vaughn
Cylis and Marlie Vaughn(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children from Columbus, Mississippi.

Cylis and Marlie Vaughn both have blue eyes and blonde hair.

Cylis was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the chest. Marlie was last seen wearing a pink shirt with an animal print on it.

The vehicle being used is a 2010 blue Chevrolet Malibu, last seen traveling west on Alabama Street in Columbus, Mississippi near a Wendy’s.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Cylis and Marlie Vaughn or the vehicle, contact the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Judge Hicks and CPS Commissioner Andrea Sanders honor Champions of Children during event...
Hinds County Youth Court Coalition sponsors event to honor Champions for Children
Mayor of Canton says come city leaders voted for the city to pay legal fees
Mayor of Canton says come city leaders voted for the city to pay legal fees
WLBT at 10p
Jackson Police Department
Woman takes to social media after she’s told JPD doesn’t have manpower to recover stolen vehicle