Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for two young children of Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children from Columbus, Mississippi.

Cylis and Marlie Vaughn both have blue eyes and blonde hair.

Cylis was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the chest. Marlie was last seen wearing a pink shirt with an animal print on it.

The vehicle being used is a 2010 blue Chevrolet Malibu, last seen traveling west on Alabama Street in Columbus, Mississippi near a Wendy’s.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Cylis and Marlie Vaughn or the vehicle, contact the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.