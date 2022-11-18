LawCall
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls

By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session.

Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school.

“The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s when they began to move the desks around in the classroom and begin to beat my daughter. They pulled her up, grabbed her, and threw her down there. She was like she was on her, just on her and the other one was taking her foot and she just was stomping her in the head.”

But it wasn’t Jackson Public School Staff that ended the violence. Moore says it was a friend that broke up the fight when the teacher walked out of the classroom and security didn’t come.

“She doesn’t do anything about it, or whatever. Security doesn’t do anything about it. No one was notified, authority-wise, on my door to ring until I made it to the school,” she said.

As a result, Henderson has a concussion and a cut on her face. Moore says this incident has sparked outrage among other parents.

“JPS needs to be tired and ashamed of themselves for what they’re doing. The kids go to school they raised and they save these friends and family,” Moore said.

JPS released this statement about the situation stating in part: “Disciplinary action has been administered to those students responsible as outlined by our Code of Conduct. We have spoken with the parent of the victim and are addressing her concerns to ensure a safe classroom environment.”

But, Moore says the damage has already been done to her family.

“Where was authority? Ya’ll just let the kids roam the hall? Y’all let the kids do what they want to do? I want her to go stay home because she’s terrified. Why should I send my child in harm’s way when I could just leave them at home? And hey, I can make everything all right at home,” Moore said.

