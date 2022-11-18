Beautiful bright lights on display for Magic of Lights 2022 in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... at least in Brandon.

Beginning Friday, The Magic of Lights show will be on full display - more than two million lights showcasing all of your favorite Christmas themes and stories.

“Imagine a young boy or young girl waking up on Christmas morning and the look in their eye when they look at what’s underneath that Christmas tree,” described Mayor Butch Lee. “That’s what this storyline is all about.”

Lee says it took about three weeks to put up the lights.

The way it works is you ride along a trail spanning a mile-and-a-half. On each side you have colorful lights blinking and dancing at you.

And they’re all telling familiar stories.

“I would like to say to all those moms and grandmoms out there: you better get your books out and you better learn the 12 Days of Christmas and T’was the Night Before Christmas, because those stories are going to be told here as you drive through this Christmas lights program,” stated Lee.

Over the next six weeks while the show is in town, roughly 20-thousand cars are expected to navigate their way through the vibrant trail.

Lee says he expects everyone to come and leave filled with holiday cheer.

“This is all drive-through. There is no stop, so just turn your lights off as you come in. There is a ticket office in the very front parking lot, there is a place to pull over if you want to get children out of the car seats... It is open every day, 5:30 basically until 10:30, even though we’ll go later than that. If people are in line, we’re going to keep letting them come in.”

The Magic of Lights will be in town for a while. It’s here until New Year’s Eve. Tickets are $19 online, $25 at the gate.

The number of people in your car doesn’t matter, so you are encouraged to bring as many people as you can to be a part of the fun.

To buy tickets, you can click right here .

