2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County

A single-family home burned for more than two hours Thursday before firefighters brought the...
A single-family home burned for more than two hours Thursday before firefighters brought the blaze under control.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire department battled a blaze Thursday afternoon that had engulfed a family home.

Personnel at te Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport called in the fire at 135 Smith Bonner Road shortly after noon Thursday.

Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire. Smoke billowing from the home could be seen two-to-three miles away from Interstate 59.

Three Jones County volunteer fire departments battled a blaze that devastated a family home.
Three Jones County volunteer fire departments battled a blaze that devastated a family home.(Jones County Fire Council)

Upon arrival of fire personnel, firefighters found the single-family, one-story, cinder-block home and a Ford F-150 fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack, which lasted more than two hours due to the metal roof and other construction of the home.

Homeowner Paul Holloway was not at home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Holloway’s two cats escaped unharmed.

The airport’s rescue unit and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

