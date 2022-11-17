Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - “Peek-a-boo ... We got you.”

According to Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a man on JCSD’s “Most Wanted List” was arrested Thursday morning after reportedly making a comment under the sheriff’s department’s Tuesday Facebook post listing five JCSD “Most Wanted,” including the individual who commented.

The “Most Wanted” individual, 31-year-old Jenise Bolin, of Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

- (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Bolin’s picture was the first image that appeared on the list.

That night, around 6 p.m., an account with the name “Jenise Bolin” responded to the post with a question: “I know the whereabouts of the first individual. How much money would I get if I turn him in? Asking for a friend!!!”

On Wednesday afternoon, the JCSD account responded with an ominous warning: “We love to play hide and seek.”

Bolin was arrested on the bench warrant on Thursday morning at his residence on Tower Road. He surrendered to deputies and was booked into the Jones County Detention Facility on the bench warrant.

JCSD also left another response under Bolin’s comment Thursday: “Peek a boo... We got you.”

- (Facebook)

This is not the first time a “Most Wanted” individual wanted by JCSD was arrested after they allegedly visited the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.

