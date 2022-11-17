LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department

Jones County “Most Wanted” man arrested after commenting under sheriff’s department’s “Most Wanted” Facebook post, JCSD official says.
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville(Jones County Fire Council)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - “Peek-a-boo ... We got you.”

According to Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a man on JCSD’s “Most Wanted List” was arrested Thursday morning after reportedly making a comment under the sheriff’s department’s Tuesday Facebook post listing five JCSD “Most Wanted,” including the individual who commented.

The “Most Wanted” individual, 31-year-old Jenise Bolin, of Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

-
-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Bolin’s picture was the first image that appeared on the list.

That night, around 6 p.m., an account with the name “Jenise Bolin” responded to the post with a question: “I know the whereabouts of the first individual. How much money would I get if I turn him in? Asking for a friend!!!”

On Wednesday afternoon, the JCSD account responded with an ominous warning: “We love to play hide and seek.”

Bolin was arrested on the bench warrant on Thursday morning at his residence on Tower Road. He surrendered to deputies and was booked into the Jones County Detention Facility on the bench warrant.

JCSD also left another response under Bolin’s comment Thursday: “Peek a boo... We got you.”

-
-(Facebook)

This is not the first time a “Most Wanted” individual wanted by JCSD was arrested after they allegedly visited the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.

JCSD: ‘Most Wanted’ suspect captured after allegedly posting ‘laughing’ emoji

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon
Officials say downtown Jackson holding facility could open soon
A single-family home burned for more than two hours Thursday before firefighters brought the...
2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County
George Shaw, 74
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old DeSoto County man
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls