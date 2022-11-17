Things To Know Thursday, November 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home

A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital after shooting him multiple times, according to police. Byram authorities said the shooting happened in a home on Siwell Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The grandfather, 67, has since been arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence and is being held in the Hinds County Detention Center. The grandchild, 18, is at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Chief David Errington said he underwent surgery and is still in a serious - but no longer critical - condition. According to the chief, the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between the grandson and grandmother over money. He said the grandfather didn’t like how the disagreement was unfolding and fired two rounds at his grandson.

2. Commissioner Andy Gipson announces new partnership between local farmers and food banks

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced a partnership Wednesday morning that’s going to put more money in farmer’s pockets, and healthy, fresh food in the bellies of those in need. “Potential foods that may be purchased and then distributed will include fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, proteins, rice, eggs, meat, and dairy products, and processed value-added products are eligible as well.” Commissioner Gipson said that with so many additional moving pieces needed to make this program run smoothly, additional workers will be needed. “We need workforce all across Mississippi, all across the country. Including on the farms, it’s an issue on the farms to have the labor to produce what we need, so we want a local workforce, we want Mississippians who will step up and do the work necessary. As I mentioned at the beginning, there’s nothing more important than what we’re talking about today and that’s local food for local Mississippi families.”

3. Sister Thea Bowman honored at Hinds Community College

Hinds Community College hosted a special showing of the documentary, Going home like a shooting star: Thea Bowman’s journey to Sainthood. The documentary sheds light on the fascinating and compelling life of Sister Thea Bowman, which includes many highs and many lows. Sister Bowman was an African American Catholic Franciscan nun who used her powerful gifts to educate and challenge the church and society to grow and come together as one despite color, race, or creed. “She was mostly known for bringing people together of all diverse backgrounds. And what she did to bring people together is by using God! And that’s the solution to today’s society,” said Dr. LaShunda Calvert. The film shows Bowman traveling the world in the 1960′s as an educator, fighting for civil rights, humanity, and immigration. Civil Rights activist Dr. Flonzie Brown-Wright, Sister Bowman’s childhood best friend applauds the life of Bowman and how she influenced Brown-Wright’s career.

